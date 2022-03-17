Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has received a dubious distinction: She’s been named the winner of the annual “Black Hole Award” by the national Society of Professional Journalists for her fight against releasing public records from her education task force and for pushing back against media outlets for taking legal action to gain access to the records. “The Black Hole Award is bestowed annually upon government institutions or agencies for acts of outright contempt of the public’s right to know,” SPJ said in a news release today. “The recipient is announced during Sunshine Week each year.”
Sunshine Week is this week; it’s a national initiative launched in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors, now called the News Leaders Association, to celebrate access to public information.
McGeachin’s refusal to release records of public comments submitted to her task force prompted a lawsuit from the Idaho Press Club, which not only won in court, but saw McGeachin fined for a “bad faith” violation of the Idaho Public Records Act, ordered to the release the records, and ordered to pay the Press Club’s attorney fees. The Press Club sued on behalf of its members, journalists with the Idaho Capital Sun, the Idaho Statesman and Idaho Education News whose public records requests were denied by McGeachin.
Once the records were released, they showed the nearly 3,600 public comments overwhelmingly opposed McGeachin’s task force, which sought to “examine indoctrination in Idaho education based on critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism,” something McGeachin called “one of the most significant threats facing our society today.”
In the interest of disclosure, it should be noted that I am the current president of the Idaho Press Club, an association of working journalists in all media across the state of Idaho with more than 200 members, and a member of the club’s First Amendment Committee.
SPJ reported that previous recipients of the award include Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, President Trump and his administration, and the Connecticut State Police.
SPJ, established in 1909, is the oldest organization representing journalists in the United States. It has roughly 6,000 members; its mission focuses on the “perpetuation of a free press as the cornerstone of our nation and our liberty.”
