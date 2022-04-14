Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin missed a state deadline to provide a written plan to avoid a budget shortfall for her office by the close of the business day on Wednesday, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.
On April 7, Idaho Division of Financial Management administrator Alex Adams sent McGeachin an email warning her that paying her salary and benefits will lead to a deficit of $2,283 at the end of the current 2022 fiscal year, according to public records obtained by the Idaho Capital Sun. The amount of the projected deficit has evolved over time as McGeachin has lost staff and the state has paused her vendor payments.
In the same email, Adams asked McGeachin to provide a written plan to avoid a budget deficit.
“Consistent with 67-3504(1), Idaho Code, I am requesting that you provide a written plan to your DFM analyst no later than close of business on April 13, 2022 on how you will ensure that expenditures do not exceed appropriation for your office,” Adams wrote in the email.
Adams also cited a section of Idaho law that empowers the Division of Financial Management administrator (who is essentially the state’s budget chief) to request and investigate reports of state budgets and expenditures.
The law requires McGeachin to respond.
“It is hereby made the duty of every department, officer, board, commission, or institution receiving appropriations from the legislature to furnish upon demand any and all information so requested by the administrator of the division,” the law states.
Adams sent McGeachin a follow-up email Wednesday morning reminding her the report was due at 5 p.m., but McGeachin did not respond before 5 p.m., Adams told the Sun.