In a blistering statement, Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin this afternoon declared that the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee "chose to kneecap" her office's budget by eliminating one of its three full-time positions and the funding associated with it, though as of her budget hearing in January, that position had been vacant for three years. She said, "Specifically targeting the already small budget of Idaho's first female lieutenant governor seems punitive."
McGeachin also said she sent a letter dated Feb. 16 to JFAC member Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, telling him she didn't want to eliminate the position and her chief of staff was interviewing candidates for it; the letter is posted here in full with this post.
Here is McGeachin's full statement from this afternoon; note that the numbers in her statement don't match state budget figures, which show that the successful motion in JFAC today removed $17,400 in personnel funds and one full-time position from her office's budget, for a total budget for next year of $165,700, all in state general funds; that reflects a 9% cut from the current year. The budget is for the fiscal year that starts July 1; it doesn't affect her office spending for this year.
Statement from Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin
"Today, JFAC, on a vote of 13-6, chose to kneecap my Office's $184,900 budget request by $19,200 (10.4%) and to eliminate one of our three full-time positions. Keep in mind one of these three positions is the elected Lieutenant Governor and another is my chief of staff. I have used our Office's third FTP on an as-needed basis, employing several young people since I took office. We recently hired a lovely young woman who is already proving to be a tremendous asset to our Office.
Many people may not realize just how conservative the Lt. Governor's Office budget is compared to Idaho's other constitutional officers. For FY 2022, the Governor's Office is requesting a budget of $25.8 million including 1,059 FTPs. The smallest office other than mine is the State Treasurer with a budget request of $1.46 million including 26 FTPs.
Rep. Scott Syme, who made the motion to cut our budget, reached out to my Office two weeks ago asking if I would support reducing my budget and FTPs. I replied with a detailed letter (attached below) explaining why such cuts would negatively affect our ability to fulfill the duties of the Office and to effectively engage in constituent services. It is not surprising when liberal Democrats attempt to obstruct elected Republicans and to reduce their ability to serve their constituents, but it is disheartening to witness such actions on the part of a fellow Republican.
JFAC budgets are not final. Perhaps either the House or the Senate will choose to vote down this radical budget reduction and thereby force JFAC to consider restoring the cuts. Specifically targeting the already small budget of Idaho's first female Lt. Governor seems punitive."