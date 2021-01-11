Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin joined Rep. Ron Nate, Sen. Christy Zito and a group of mostly GOP House members today for a “conservative agenda” press conference. Zito said, “Our focus will be our state sovereignty and our personal autonomy.” Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said she’ll sponsor legislation to “end the emergency, and it needs to be done immediately. That’s what I’m looking forward to most this year.” Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, said she’s working on legislation to “make sure (Idahoans) will not be coerced or mandated to put things into their bodies that they are not comfortable with.” Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, said she’s working on legislation on education savings accounts."
The press conference was closely chronicled by staffers from the Idaho Freedom Foundation, along with Health Freedom Idaho founder Mistie Karlfeldt, who stood in front and filmed it on her phone, pointedly maskless, and wore a large yellow Star of David on her breast emblazoned with the word “EXEMPT,” apparently referring to her opposition to wearing masks during the pandemic and equating it with Nazi extermination of Jews during World War II.
The group included just two senators, Zito and Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian; all the rest were House Republicans, including several new members, along with 5th-term Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, who unsuccessfully challenged Speaker Scott Bedke last month.
Idaho Press reporter Blake Jones covered the press conference and will have a full story; I’ll post it here when it’s out.