Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin held a “Rally the Vote” event with “America’s Favorite Freedom Fighters” at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park in Meridian on Wednesday night, less than two weeks ahead of the May 17 primary election, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.
Dozens of far-right candidates for various state legislative races were listed as attending. Armed individuals in paramilitary clothing who appeared to be acting as security were also present.
McGeachin is running against incumbent Brad Little and a handful of other GOP candidates for Idaho governor in the May primary.
The event was billed as “family-friendly,” with planned topics of election integrity, individual liberty and medical freedom all on the docket.
Plenty of families with kids and dogs walked the path leading up to the park bandshell, Komatsoulis writes. Campaign signs lined the path as did booths for candidates in local elections.
One speaker proclaimed it was the Idaho way at stake in the primary election, a sentiment speaker Matthew Lohmeier expanded on. Lohmeier, a former space force commander, was fired last year after he criticized the U.S. military on a podcast.
“I recognized just how critical it is for you to elect the right people to office on a federal and a local level,” Lohmeier said, to applause. “And so, I moved to Idaho. And it’s a great state...but there’s a risk that you currently all live with...your liberty lies in jeopardy in this moment.”