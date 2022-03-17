Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin held a press conference on the state Capitol steps this afternoon to promote her run for governor, opening with a prayer for “Baby Cyrus,” the grandson of Ammon Bundy political adviser Diego Rodriguez who’s at the center of a custody dispute over medical issues. “Lord God, I am asking you today for a miracle,” McGeachin intoned. “I pray that you will intervene in this case, in this situation.”
She then ran through a list of 10 priorities she said she’d pursue if elected governor, starting with, “We will restore health freedom and end the threat of medical tyranny.” About 20 supporters who were gathered behind her cheered. She said she “reached out” to the governor about the baby’s case on Saturday, only to receive a response from the governor’s attorney Monday via email that he “would not be recommending the governor to intervene in a legal procedure.”
McGeachin, who like current Gov. Brad Little is a Republican, criticized his responses to the coronavirus pandemic. “This past four years my opponent has lived up to his name – he has done little for Idaho,” she said. “It is time to make Idaho free again.”
She identified her other priorities as election integrity, Idaho's economy, constitutional rights, state sovereignty, energy independence, military and defense, the role of the office of the governor, education, and traditional conservative values.
AP reporter Keith Ridler will have a full report on McGeachin’s announced priorities; I’ll post it here when it’s out.
