Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor, speaks at a press conference on March 17, 2022.

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor, called on Gov. Brad Little Monday to call a special session of the Legislature to remove the three exceptions in Idaho’s current “trigger law” banning abortion, saying she wants to “make Idaho a state where life is fully and unconditionally protected.”

Idaho’s current law, enacted in 2020, would take effect 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion. It would make abortion a felony in Idaho, with exceptions only to save the life of the mother, or for cases of rape or incest that had been reported to police and documented with a police report submitted to the doctor.

McGeachin, in a press release from her campaign, called the current trigger law “insufficient, containing numerous exceptions and carve-outs.” She said, “No child should ever be murdered because of the circumstances surrounding his or her conception.”

McGeachin’s call drew immediate objections from both sides of the abortion debate on Monday, with abortion rights backers calling it “unthinkable,” and anti-abortion activists saying Idaho’s trigger law already is the strongest in the nation.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

