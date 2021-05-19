With Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin holding press conferences today in Idaho Falls, Boise and Coeur d’Alene to announce her run for governor, I looked up who has actually filed a certification of campaign treasurer with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office to run for governor, enabling campaign fundraising to start. As of last night, McGeachin hadn’t, but as of this morning, she has. She is one of seven candidates who have filed that preliminary campaign paperwork for an active campaign, including five other Republicans and one candidate listed as unaffiliated.
McGeachin lists Machele Hamilton as her campaign treasurer. The other candidates are incumbent Gov. Brad Little, whose campaign treasurer is Vicki Risch; perennial candidate Lisa Marie, running as a Republican with Sidney Taylor as her campaign treasurer; unaffiliated candidate John Dionne of Boise, serving as his own campaign treasurer; Republican Cody Usabel of Meridian, also serving as both candidate and treasurer; Republican Jeff Cotton of Boise, who’s doing the same; and Republican Edward Humphreys of Eagle, whose campaign treasurer is Cindy Zaiso.
Humphreys, an Ada County GOP party official, sent out a statement saying his announcement drew a crowd of “nearly 600 Idaho patriots,” decrying current GOP Gov. Little as a promulgator of “socialist ideas” and claiming there’s “too much socialism and Marxism” in Idaho’s state leadership.
Yesterday, McGeachin was playing coy on her announcements, but Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris spotted her campaign website already up and running and selling merchandise including Janice for Governor T-shirts. After Moseley-Morris inquired about the site yesterday, it was taken down. McGeachin’s Boise announcement is set for 2 p.m. on the Capitol steps.