Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin drew roughly 100 supporters to the state Capitol steps amid fierce, cold winds Wednesday as she launched her run for governor, a rare primary challenge by a sitting lieutenant governor to the incumbent governor of the same party. Both McGeachin and Gov. Brad Little are Republicans; both are in their first terms.
McGeachin, a former five-term state representative and businesswoman from Idaho Falls, built her campaign message around objecting to virtually everything Little’s done in the past year, particularly his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and federal aid funds that flowed to the state, many of which she voted to approve as a member of Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee, though she also opposed some of the proposals.
McGeachin drew the biggest cheer from her flag-waving Boise supporters when she declared, “We must do our part to get our fiscal house in order, even if it means weaning ourselves off the federal teat.”
She also told the group, “Everything that makes Idaho great is under assault.”
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's print edition of the Idaho Press and see the front page.