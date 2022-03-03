When Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin contacted Boise Rabbi Dan Fink in January asking if he would be interested in joining a task force to fight antisemitism in Idaho, Fink wrote back saying he wanted to sit down with her and talk about the idea, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris. When he heard nothing back, he wrote a longer letter explaining his thoughts on antisemitism across the state — but still received no response.
On Feb. 25, Fink received another letter asking if he wanted to be part of a task force, with no acknowledgement of his previous writings.
Hours after receiving the letter, Fink learned McGeachin had appeared via recorded message at the America First Political Action Conference, which is hosted and attended by white nationalists who express antisemitic views and deny the Holocaust ever happened.
In the message to the conference, McGeachin congratulated the attendees on the third annual event and told them to keep up the good work fighting for the United States.
“The whole thing is mind-boggling to me to the point that I can only kind of laugh about it, because it’s just absurd,” Fink said.
After learning of her participation in the conference on Friday, Fink said he wrote one more brief email to McGeachin saying, “People who are serious about combating antisemitism don’t court the support of racist antisemites.”