Rep. John McCrostie, right, listens to Rep. Priscilla Giddings address the House Ethics Committee on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, told the House Ethics Committee, “I can honestly say that in my seven years here in the Legislature, I never expected to be part of this committee during an ethics hearing, let alone two within a matter of months.” McCrostie said, “Today, like then, the facts are indisputable. Rep Giddings posted a link on her Facebook page to a website and disseminated the name, photo and identity of Jane Doe,” and did the same in her official constituent newsletter.
He noted that the committee heard from five House members that they believed Gidding was then less than truthful about her actions in her testimony to the Ethics Committee in April.
“Based on yesterday, the prior hearing was not an outlier, but part of a pattern,” McCrostie said. “The half-truths, misinformation and incomplete facts given by the respondent both yesterday and during the prior hearing harms the integrity of the House as a legislative body as well as this ethics committee, whoever comprises its membership now or in the future.” He said, “Therefore committee, I find the respondent’s conduct to be unbecoming.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.