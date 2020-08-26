Ken McClure of the Idaho Liability Reform Coalition told the House Judiciary Committee, “I understand that HB 5 is not the vehicle that you are going to coalesce around. … I would urge your support of this legislation (HB 6). It was not my first choice either.”
“As a speaker just said, in an ideal world we could do waivers ... and we would not need this. Unfortunately, most courts will not enforce waivers. Waivers are not a solution to this problem. Unfortunately most insurance policies do not cover virus transmission or exposure,” he said. “This is a hole in our law, and I would urge you to fill that hole, so that ... our economy can get moving.”
He said the coalition he represents includes an array of Idaho interests, from the Farm Bureau to IACI. It includes large businesses, local governments, schools, hospitals and more.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said, “This bill is really good for consumer confidence, but I’m not sure it’s changing the practice of law.”
McClure responded, “This doesn’t do as much good as we think could be done. You could do more good. … However, it does good. It does assure someone that they can go forward with business without the fear of uninsured lawsuits, and that’s the key here. There is no insurance for this. They are exposed. They don’t know what they can or should do to reopen to get the economy back together. This gives them the assurance that they can go forward … to get as much back to normal as they can get under the circumstances.”
McClure, an attorney and lobbyist and the son of the late longtime U.S. Sen. Jim McClure, answered numerous questions from committee members about details and legalities of the bill and the issue. He noted that he was the author of the “good faith” language that a legislative working group adopted in earlier versions of the bill. “If somebody is a ‘bad actor,’ they are probably in the reckless and intentional misconduct categories, however not with certainty,” he said. “That’s why I liked the good faith.”
“I may come talk to you about good faith in January,” he said.
“I think everyone wants to do the right thing,” McClure said. “Sometimes you don’t know what the right thing is. … That’s the benefit we see to this bill.”