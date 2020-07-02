The City of McCall is the latest Idaho government to mandate wearing face coverings in public, writes reporter Don Day of BoiseDev.com. The McCall City Council held a special meeting Wednesday night to consider two options around masks, ahead of the popular Fourth of July weekend. For over nearly 90 minutes, the council debated the ordinance and heard from experts.
Valley County has seen a spike in cases of COVID-19 according to the Central District Health Department. The city is a popular tourist destination, particularly on holiday summer weekends.
The council voted 4-1 to approve the ordinance. It goes into effect Thursday, July 2 at midnight. Violators could face an infraction and $100 fine. You can read Day's full story here at boisedev.com.