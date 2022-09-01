...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville speaks before a group of supporters gathered during a rally on the steps of the State Capitol, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Luke Mayville, co-founder of Reclaim Idaho, issued this statement on the passage of HB 1 in today's special session of the Legislature:
"Today’s vote by the Legislature to approve a $410 million increase in funding for Idaho public schools is a big step forward for Idaho. It represents the largest investment in Idaho public education in decades, and it's a clear victory for the countless volunteers across the state who worked to put the Quality Education Act on the ballot. The legislation contains some very bad elements. First, it is clearly designed to subvert the Quality Education Act, a citizens’ initiative that earned a place on the November ballot by garnering over 100,000 signatures from voters across the state. This bill will nullify that initiative before the voters have a chance to decide for themselves how Idaho education should be funded. Second, the bill’s tax provisions overburden the middle class and give unneeded tax breaks to large corporations and the wealthy.
"Nevertheless, even as this bill aims to subvert the Quality Education Act, it hands a major victory to Reclaim Idaho’s thousands of volunteers and supporters. It’s clear that an investment in education on this scale would never have been considered by this legislature before the Quality Education Act earned a place on the ballot. Just two years ago, $410 million in ongoing education funding would have been considered an extreme proposal by the vast majority of Idaho legislators. Today, it was considered a moderate compromise. Clearly, the Quality Education Act changed the conversation about education funding and forced the hand of the legislature.
"There are two ways a ballot initiative can win. One way is by securing a majority of the vote at the ballot box. Another way is by forcing the Legislature to do something they would never have otherwise done. By placing the Quality Education Act on the ballot, the citizens of Idaho have forced the Legislature to make the largest investment in Idaho public schools in a generation.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.