Luke Mayville

Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville speaks before a group of supporters gathered during a rally on the steps of the State Capitol, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Luke Mayville, co-founder of Reclaim Idaho, issued this statement on the passage of HB 1 in today's special session of the Legislature:

"Today’s vote by the Legislature to approve a $410 million increase in funding for Idaho public schools is a big step forward for Idaho. It represents the largest investment in Idaho public education in decades, and it's a clear victory for the countless volunteers across the state who worked to put the Quality Education Act on the ballot. The legislation contains some very bad elements. First, it is clearly designed to subvert the Quality Education Act, a citizens’ initiative that earned a place on the November ballot by garnering over 100,000 signatures from voters across the state. This bill will nullify that initiative before the voters have a chance to decide for themselves how Idaho education should be funded. Second, the bill’s tax provisions overburden the middle class and give unneeded tax breaks to large corporations and the wealthy.

