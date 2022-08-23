Luke Mayville, co-founder of Reclaim Idaho, issued this statement on Gov. Brad Little’s announcement today of plans to call a special session to cut taxes and boost education funding:
“This proposed investment in education is a big step forward for Idaho and a victory for the thousands of volunteer petitioners and petition signers across the state who’ve called for large-scale investments in our public schools. The proposal contains some bad elements. For one, it is clearly designed to supplant the Quality Education Act—an initiative that earned a place on the ballot after gaining the signatures of over 100,000 Idahoans. And when it comes to tax policy, the Governor’s proposal overburdens the middle class and gives unneeded tax breaks to large corporations and the wealthy. But on balance, the bad elements of the Governor’s proposal are outweighed by the good. Even as the proposal aims to supplant the Quality Education Act, it hands a major victory to the thousands of volunteers and supporters who circulated and signed the initiative. The Governor proposes $410 million in ongoing funding for education. An investment of this scale would never have been on the table if not for the Quality Education Act campaign.”
“It’s uncertain whether the Legislature will support the Governor’s proposal, and it’s unclear how the passage of the proposal would interfere with the Quality Education Act ballot initiative. For the time being, Reclaim Idaho will continue full-speed-ahead with our campaign for the passage of the Quality Education Act, a common-sense investment that would strengthen K-12 programs and keep more of our teachers in Idaho.”