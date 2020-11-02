Boise Mayor Lauren McLean on Monday announced her hire for the person to lead the Boise Fire Department — and it wasn’t one of the two finalists the city had previously identified, write Idaho Press reporters Ryan Suppe and Tommy Simmons. Meridian's Emergency Operations Manager Mark Niemeyer will begin serving as Boise Fire Chief on Nov. 30, the mayor announced.
Previously, the city had narrowed its search to two candidates — Adrian Sheppard, the fire chief in Richmond, Virginia; and Scott Walker, assistant fire chief in the Phoenix Fire Department. Niemeyer was not mentioned as a finalist, nor did he take part in an online panel during which Sheppard and Walker answered questions from the press and the public.
