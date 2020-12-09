Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has issued this statement on the vandalism of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial with swastikas:
"The Anne Frank Memorial was vandalized by racist criminals. Nine stickers with swastika symbols were placed throughout the memorial. This is shocking and disturbing, and we know it does not reflect the values of our community. The vandalism will be investigated, and the people responsible will be held accountable.
We have reached out to Wassmuth Center for Human Rights and the local synagogues and are working with Boise PD and community stakeholders to address the Nazi graffiti.
We are working with stakeholders to ensure every community member feels safe in the months and years to come. Racism and antisemitism are not welcome in Boise and must be addressed. We will work together as a community to make sure it is.
This is not normal—the rhetoric we've seen over the past days and months has no place in our community. Bad actors who use racist and violent rhetoric are not welcome in this community. We are committed to an open and welcoming city for everyone, and leaders from the business, cultural, and religious community stand with us. We will collaborate closely with all stakeholders in our community to protect these values.
These actions are upsetting. This has been incredibly difficult, and we understand people are hurting. Our hearts are with everyone affected and everyone facing anxiety, loss, uncertainty and injustice. We will continue to work with all of you to make Boise a better place for everyone to live.
Events like these attract attention, but we know through Boise residents' everyday actions that this is a place of kindness and openness. It is part of Boise's identity, and if we work together, the rest of the state and country will see the real Boise."