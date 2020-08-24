After a long day of protests and mayhem – but no arrests – at the Idaho Capitol on Monday, two bills to ease the November election amid the coronavirus pandemic had passed the Senate, but nothing had reached the full House. Business in the House was slowed by unruly protesters who shoved their way into the House gallery, scuffling with police and shattering a glass door in the process; defied social distancing rules; and refused to wear masks. Eventually, two House committees introduced seven bills, including four on civil liability and COVID-19, two more regarding elections, and one aimed at ending Idaho’s state of emergency for coronavirus. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com and reporter Tommy Simmons’ sidebar here on the protest and scuffle (subscription required), or pick up tomorrow’s edition of the Idaho Press.
