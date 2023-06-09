...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT/9 PM PDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and Oregon, including the
following areas, in southwest Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID,
Owyhee Mountains and Southwest Highlands. In Oregon, Baker County,
Harney County, Malheur County and Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT/9 PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Up to two inches total rainfall from slow-moving showers and
thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
May revenues for Idaho $17.3 million ahead of projections...
Revenues for the state general fund came in $17.3 million ahead of the forecasted estimate for the month, a $7 million increase from the April report, according to the Legislative Services Office.
That increase, bringing the general fund to about $5.218 billion, comes despite a drop in estimated individual income tax revenue, Idaho Reports reporter Ruth Brow writes.
Corporate income tax collections are $57.3 million more than the revised forecast from the Division of Financial Management, while individual income taxes are $15.5 million below the revised forecast. Sales tax collections are also lower than estimated, coming in at $17.9 million below the forecast, and product taxes at $1.5 million below the forecast. Another $5 million came in below the revised forecast.
Read Brown's full story online at Idaho Reports or find it in today's paper.