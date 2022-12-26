Boise Public Library

The Boise Public Library will be getting some upgrades in the upcoming fiscal year.

 Don Day / BoiseDev

Boise’s downtown branch library is staying as it is for now, but the converted warehouse will get some upgrades, writes BoiseDev reporter Margaret Carmel. The City of Boise is looking at roughly $2 million in maintenance and upgrades in the upcoming fiscal year.

These moves, like a new roof, renovated stairwells, plumbing upgrades and changes to make it more ADA accessible, will help preserve the aging building for years to come to continue being used and can accommodate growth, Boise Public Library Director Jessica Dorr told BoiseDev.


