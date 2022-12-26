Boise’s downtown branch library is staying as it is for now, but the converted warehouse will get some upgrades, writes BoiseDev reporter Margaret Carmel. The City of Boise is looking at roughly $2 million in maintenance and upgrades in the upcoming fiscal year.
These moves, like a new roof, renovated stairwells, plumbing upgrades and changes to make it more ADA accessible, will help preserve the aging building for years to come to continue being used and can accommodate growth, Boise Public Library Director Jessica Dorr told BoiseDev.
“How do we maximize that space for our public?” she said. “How do we make sure that we’re providing as much space for the public as possible? How are we effectively and efficiently moving materials around? There’s a lot of reasons we’re making these investments, but they’re aimed at making sure we’re providing the best services possible.”
The downtown branch library was originally slated for demolition by former Mayor Dave Bieter with the hopes of building a new $100 million main library designed by world-famous architect Moshe Safdie. Instead, voters balked at the price tag and passed a ballot initiative requiring a vote for the project. McLean also won her election bid over Bieter and her administration opted to use some of the funds socked away for the library rebuild for affordable housing instead.
You can read Carmel's full story here at BoiseDev.com, or look for it in the BoiseDev section of this past holiday weekend's print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.