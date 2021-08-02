We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, testifies to the House Ethics Committee at the Idaho state Capitol on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, called as a witness to the House Ethics Committee, said he signed the complaint against Rep. Giddings for four reasons: First, because he believed “that Rep. Giddings violated her oath that we take every morning on the House floor, to pursue justice for all,” a citation to the Pledge of Allegiance, which opens each House session. Secondly, he said he believed Giddings was “negligent, I think she knew or should have known that that action would cause harm to Jane Doe.” He said any representative who read the information available to them about the von Ehlinger case “could not have concluded that Jane Doe’s claim was baseless.”
Third, he said, “I think that Rep. Giddings probably committed perjury by,” and he was cut off by Chair Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, who said, “We need to stay away from any (allegations of) criminal activity.” Dixon had noted at the outset of the hearing this morning that the ethics hearing is into charges of “conduct unbecoming” a lawmaker, not criminal conduct.
Fourth, Mathias said, “I believe that legislators have a heightened responsibility to demonstrate heightened information literacy skills. … There’s a lot of information out in the world, and we have a responsibility to know when we find it, know how to find it, know whether it is valid, how to consume it and then how and whether to share it. And I think for people in positions of power and public influence, sharing blog posts in which an author has not fact-checked certain claims doesn’t meet my personal standard of basic information literacy, and I think by doing that we perpetuate the idea that anything we see on the internet is ‘news.’” If all lawmakers did that, and “shared everything we saw on the internet ... (it) would make us all look like idiots,” he said.
“Legislators were privy to a comprehensive set of information prior and during the von Ehlinger hearing, including all of the transcripts and all of the investigations,” Mathias said. “And no one who did their due diligence could have concluded that Jane Doe’s claim was baseless.”
“I have concerns that when we say things on the internet that directly cause harm to others, that’s not protected free speech,” he said, “and I don’t think we should engage in that kind of speech.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.