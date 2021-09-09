We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
James D. McClure U.S. District Courthouse and federal building in Boise
The ten-week trial of a Treasure Valley family accused of running an international multi-million dollar counterfeit cellphone operation ended last week with a jury deadlocked, writes reporter Katie Terhune of Idaho Press news partner KTVB-TV. None of the eight defendants were convicted of any of the charges against them, which ranged from wire fraud to conspiracy to trafficking in counterfeit goods.
One member of the family, Natalya Babichenko, was fully acquitted, while the other defendants - Pavel Babichenko, Piotr Babichenko, Timofey Babichenko, Kristina Babichenko, Anna Iyerusalimets, Mikhail Iyerusalimets, and David Bibikov - saw not-guilty verdicts for a smattering of their charges and a declaration that jurors could not reach a consensus on others.
A ninth relative, Gennady Babichenko - who prosecutors said financed the illegal scheme but was not involved in day-to-day operations - had all charges against him dropped in August; money laundering charges against some of the remaining defendants were dismissed at the same time.
The trial's conclusion acted as a stunning repudiation of prosecutors' claims that the Babichenko family functioned as a crime empire for more than a decade, opening dozens of shell LLCs to sell fake Samsung and Apple cellphones, chargers, smartwatches and other electronics to thousands of unwitting customers via Amazon and eBay.
