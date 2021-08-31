Real Estate Sales

Crews work on a number of homes under construction in an Eagle subdivision in this 2020 file photo. Ada County’s District 14 in Eagle has grown in population more than any other legislative district in the state, by far. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Ada County’s District 14 in Eagle has grown in population more than any other legislative district in the state, by far. It has nearly 36% more people than it should, so changes are in store.

As Idaho’s Citizens Commission for Reapportionment begins its work of drawing new legislative districts on Wednesday, the results will affect representation in the Legislature across the state, from the fast-growing Treasure Valley, which is due to gain a district, to far-flung rural areas that stand to see their legislative districts grow, potentially reducing their representation.

“It’s always one area loses a district so that another area gains it,” said Matthew May, a senior research associate with the Idaho Policy Institute at Boise State University who studies redistricting. The total number of legislative districts is fixed at 35.

The redrawing of district lines also raises the possibility that one or more new districts could cross the Ada-Canyon county line, which no legislative districts do now.

House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, who represents District 14, said, “If they don’t, you’re going to have two districts like mine is now, in just a couple years.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

