Friday was the last day for House members to file personal bills and several came in, including a resolution inspired by last year’s controversy over the Teton High School mascot, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. Personal bills are bills that lawmakers file in the full House or Senate themselves rather than going through the usual committee introduction process. The House usually refers them to the Ways & Means Committee, where they see no further action for the rest of the session, but they are a way for lawmakers to make statements about issues they care about. The Senate deadline was last week.
This year's crop of House personal bills included a resolution about high school sports mascots from Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon; a far-reaching anti-abortion proposal from Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard; and a proposal to add an Equal Rights Amendment to the Idaho Constitution banning discrimination based on sex. That proposal, from Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, is similar to the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that Idaho lawmakers approved in 1972 but rescinded their support of in 1979. Another proposal from Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, would remove the sales tax from groceries. Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, introduced a personal bill to raise the sales tax to 11% while eliminating property taxes.
You can read Brown's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.