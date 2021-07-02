The Marsh Valley School District has mutually agreed to part ways with its middle school principal by way of a contract buyout, documents say. The Idaho State Journal on Wednesday obtained a copy of a separation agreement that Marsh Valley Middle School Principal Isaac Moffett, a member of Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin's education "indoctrination" task force, signed on May 13.
The former chairman of the Marsh Valley School District Board of Trustees, Kevin Fonnesbeck, signed it May 17, writes idaho State Journal reporter Shelbie Harris. The agreement states the school district agreed to continue paying Moffett his monthly salary of about $5,100 through July 20 and that Moffett would continue receiving health benefits from the district through July 31. Additionally, the district agreed to pay Moffett $10,000 to buy out the second year of his contract, the agreement states. Moffett was in his first year with the school district.
Just three days after the school district signed the agreement, Moffett joined Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s Indoctrination Task Force, according to a May 20 news release from McGeachin. The task force was established to “protect our young people from the scourge of critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism,” according to an April 8 news release from McGeachin.
On Wednesday, Moffett declined to comment on the specifics of the mutual separation agreement, but indicated negotiations for this contract buyout started in early May.
“(My) departure had nothing to do with my participation on the indoctrination task force,” Moffett said.
