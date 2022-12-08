...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a half inch to
2 inches in the lower valleys and 3 to 5 inches in the mountain
valleys.
* WHERE...Baker County and the Treasure Valley of Oregon and
Idaho.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions along all
transportation corridors in the advised area.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning temperatures will support rapid
snow accumulation on road surfaces.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, accompanied by Sen. Chuck Schumer, center left, and other members of congress, signs the H.R. 8404, the Respect For Marriage Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 8, 2022.
The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections, the Idaho Capital Sun reports.
The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it.
The 258-169-1 vote included the backing of 39 Republicans, though many GOP lawmakers argued during debate there was no reason to pass the legislation since the justices have not agreed to take up any cases that would end legal marriages for interracial or same-sex couples.
Idaho Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, both Republicans, split their votes, with Fulcher voting against the measure and Simpson voting in support.
Democrats countered the legislation is essential to assure Americans that should the conservative-leaning court take up such a case in the future, as it did with abortion rights, same-sex and interracial marriages will still be recognized federally.
They also said religious liberty protections added in the Senate should assuage concerns about potential impacts on people and organizations.