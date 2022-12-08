Respect for Marriage Act passes House AP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, accompanied by Sen. Chuck Schumer, center left, and other members of congress, signs the H.R. 8404, the Respect For Marriage Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 8, 2022.

 AP/Andrew Harnik

The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections, the Idaho Capital Sun reports.

The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

