This photo shows the results of a landslide across Idaho Highway 21 north of Lowman that was caused by a 6.5-magnitude earthquake that hit central Idaho on March 31.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Transportation Department

There remains a lot of mystery behind central Idaho’s 6.5-magnitude earthquake that rocked the state on March 31, writes Idaho State Journal reporter Jeff Papworth. But with each aftershock, experts become closer to developing a full understanding of the earth-shaking event, according to Idaho State University geosciences professor Glenn Thackray.

“It’s a very complex geologic situation out there, and there is a lot of information gathered on how much the ground moved up and down and things like that,” said Thackray, who added that there has been no “earth-shaking” discovery yet about the quake.

There have been 282 aftershocks greater than 2.0 magnitude stemming from the March 31 temblor, as of Friday. That initial 6.5-magnitude earthquake occurred below the headwaters of the Middle Fork of the Salmon River near Stanley and 44 miles west of Challis. You can read Papworth's full story online here, or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.

