A couple hundred cheerful, chanting marchers have arrived at the state Capitol from BSU, chanting, "MLK, MLK," "Social Justice Now," and "This is what community looks like," and now they've kicked off their Martin Luther King Jr./Idaho Human Rights Day rally on the Capitol steps. At noon, the state's official commemoration begins in the 2nd floor rotunda, with a theme this year of "Find Common Ground."
There will be music, a proclamation from the governor, an Irish dance performance, and a keynote speech from Dr. Marlene Tromp, president of Boise State University.
At the rally, participants carried signs with slogans including "March for Equal Right," "I Have a Dream for Peace," "Racism Sucks" and "Believe in the Dream."