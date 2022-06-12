Speakers at the March For Our Lives rally Saturday called for unity, not only with the hundreds gathered before them at the Capitol steps — but also with the armed counter demonstrators across the street, writes Idaho Press reporter Laura Guido.
“When we judge and condemn our neighbors who think differently than we do, we are just as guilty as they are,” said Tara Marie, who is an Idaho resident and a survivor of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting. “We need to understand. We need to listen. ... Let’s leave politics and agendas at the door. Let’s go into the family dining room and make this a human-life issue.”
Around 500 people attended the event Saturday afternoon, which was one of many nationwide organized by the youth-led organization March For Our Lives — an organization formed after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. The advocacy group is focused on ending gun violence through promoting “civic engagement, education, and direct action by youth,” according to the organization’s website.
This weekend’s rally and march around the Capitol was held after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 in which 22 people died — 19 elementary school students and two teachers.
In Cecil D. Andrus Park, around 60 counter-demonstrators also gathered on Saturday. The Idaho Liberty Dogs called the event on Facebook Keep Your Hands Off Our 2A Rights. Many of those gathered were armed and wearing military-like clothing and gear. One person carried a Gadsden Flag and another a sign that read “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.”