Idaho GOP Convention held in Twin Falls

Delegates gather at the Idaho GOP Convention on Thursday, July 21, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.

 Drew Nash/The Times-News

Earlier in July, the Idaho Republican Party proposed adding language to its platform to show support for life-of-the-mother abortion exceptions, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. Delegates at the party's state convention rejected the language in a vote, and the party's platform, a guiding document for elected officials, will show support for a complete ban on abortions.

The GOP platform previously showed support for a complete ban on abortions. But that was before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade about a month ago, allowing states to make their own decisions on how legal or illegal abortion should be.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

