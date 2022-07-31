...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ MONDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 104 to
109.
* WHERE...Idaho Treasure Valley and Weiser River Basin.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Delegates gather at the Idaho GOP Convention on Thursday, July 21, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
Earlier in July, the Idaho Republican Party proposed adding language to its platform to show support for life-of-the-mother abortion exceptions, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. Delegates at the party's state convention rejected the language in a vote, and the party's platform, a guiding document for elected officials, will show support for a complete ban on abortions.
The GOP platform previously showed support for a complete ban on abortions. But that was before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade about a month ago, allowing states to make their own decisions on how legal or illegal abortion should be.
In a post-Roe world, the Republican Party’s stance was for some anti-abortion activists a strong stance against abortion, which they view as unethical and immoral. And for others, the vote was a confusing signal for a party that is supposedly pro-life.
“I don’t see how on earth conservatives can propose to say that the state of Idaho should be in a position of mandating the death or destruction of that mother by the criminal code,” said David Ripley, executive director of Idaho Chooses Life.
You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.