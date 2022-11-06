Tony Harmon, superintendent of the Caldwell wastewater treatment plant, walks toward a pair of digester tanks during a tour of the facility Wednesday. The plant has not had any permit violations since a major upgrade in 2019.
In most every city and town in the U.S., billions of microscopic critters swim in a slurry of liquid household waste, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. As gross as it sounds, this is far from a nightmare. These bacteria and other organisms reside at sewage treatment plants, and they live for our waste, lovingly gobbling it up and breaking it down as part of the water cleaning process.
Sewage treatment plants and the microscopic life that lives there are the tiny but mighty backstop preventing raw sewage from entering our rivers and waterways.
But a lot can go wrong.
When the city of Caldwell was constructing a new filtration system as part of its sewage treatment plant, staff knew they would need to buy themselves some time to connect the new building with the other parts of the facility. They needed a way to continue to accept and store waste coming into the facility while some areas were temporarily out of commission. To do that, a well-meaning technician decided to empty a large basin that pumps air through wastewater so it could act as a temporary storage tank for incoming sewage.
A basin like that should be drained slowly over the course of a day, said Brent Orton, the city of Caldwell’s public works director. Instead, the basin was drained in just two hours, he said. In a separate instance, the basins were drained in such a way that too many of the microscopic organisms that aid in waste breakdown were flushed out.
Both instances led to violations of the city’s wastewater discharge permit, which is issued to ensure the city complies with the Clean Water Act.
The city of Caldwell is far from alone. A report published in September by the Idaho Conservation League graded wastewater treatment facilities in Idaho by whether or not they had wastewater discharge violations. The organization counted any instance of a violation as a failing grade, arguing that it endangers Idaho’s water resources. A whopping 75% of facilities had one or more violations.
But like Caldwell’s case, there are many reasons why a plant may have violations. The Idaho Press took a deep dive to learn how wastewater permit violations threaten water and human health, how the state regulates wastewater treatment plants, why violations occurred at Treasure Valley wastewater plants, and what cities are doing to prevent them from happening again.