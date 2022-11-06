Caldwell Wastewater Treatment

Tony Harmon, superintendent of the Caldwell wastewater treatment plant, walks toward a pair of digester tanks during a tour of the facility Wednesday. The plant has not had any permit violations since a major upgrade in 2019.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

In most every city and town in the U.S., billions of microscopic critters swim in a slurry of liquid household waste, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. As gross as it sounds, this is far from a nightmare. These bacteria and other organisms reside at sewage treatment plants, and they live for our waste, lovingly gobbling it up and breaking it down as part of the water cleaning process.

Sewage treatment plants and the microscopic life that lives there are the tiny but mighty backstop preventing raw sewage from entering our rivers and waterways.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments