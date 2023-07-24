Ted Marconi (left), Saint Alphonsus’s mission director for its Boise location, Sheri Ainsworth (center), mission director for its Nampa location, and Dr. Carolyn McFarlane (right) gather in a recently opened COVID-19 memorial garden at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise on Friday.
Saint Alphonsus physician Carolyn McFarlane reflects on her experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic during an interview in a recently opened memorial garden at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
During the transition from the delta variant to the omicron variant, Saint Alphonsus Physician Carolyn McFarlane met a patient she will remember forever, Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby writes.
The patient, an older gentleman, had taken extensive precautions to avoid catching COVID-19 — vaccinations, distancing, and more. But after attending a family reunion, the virus finally found him.
Meeting him sparked something in McFarlane. Despite her being covered in protective equipment, having to shout loudly to be heard, and the patient having to wear a BiPAP breathing device, the two hit it off, McFarlane said.
“He said, ‘You got this,’ and I said, ‘We’re going to do everything,’” McFarlane said.
At the time, there was a lot of misinformation circulating about the pandemic. Distrust from the community was directed toward doctors, which weighed on McFarlane and her colleagues. But this patient was different.
“Seeing people who have followed all the recommendations and had done every last thing that they possibly could to avoid getting COVID, I kind of drew a line in the sand, and said, ‘No. No, I’ve learned so much from this pandemic,’” McFarlane said. “‘I’ve seen so many cases since March of 2020 to this point. I’m not going to let this person succumb to this disease.’”
“Unfortunately, I committed to something that is beyond my control,” she said.
The patient had numerous comorbidities, or other health ailments that potentially made him more susceptible to COVID. However, he was clear that he did not want to be intubated, she said.
The first day, he responded well to treatment. The second day, at the first signs he needed additional help, McFarlane escalated treatment quickly. But by the third day, he began struggling, and grew worse on day four.
On the fifth day, he told McFarlane, “‘I’m done.’”
Though it was difficult to accept the patient’s choice to discontinue additional treatment, it was McFarlane’s job. The patient was grateful for McFarlane’s care and support, and she, for him. It affirmed her reasons for practicing medicine, she said.
When the time came, “I said my goodbyes to him and vowed I would never forget.”
He was the last patient she treated who died from COVID-19 complications.
This week, Saint Alphonsus dedicated a memorial garden at its Boise and Nampa campuses to remember those who died during the pandemic, and the health care workers who served them. McFarlane attended the dedication with that patient in mind.
