Central District Health’s Board of Public Health on Tuesday issued a mask mandate for Ada County. The mandate, effective immediately, is part of the district's existing public health order that moved the county back to Stage 3 of reopening; it requires people to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth in public places where they can't maintain 6 feet of distance. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press.
The city of Boise already has a mask mandate in place, but the health district's order expands the requirement to the rest of the county, including Meridian, Star, Garden City, Kuna and Eagle.
Violators of the health district order could face a misdemeanor charge punishable by a fine, imprisonment, or both, though board members admitted that enforcement of the mandate will likely be a significant challenge, KTVB reports. KTVB reported that the new mask mandate passed on a 5-1 vote.
Don Day of BoiseDev.com reports that commissioners discussed the proposal in depth. “We’ve been begging. We’ve been pleading. It seems antithetical to have the government tell people what to do,” Ada County Commissioner and Pubic Health Board member Diana Lachiondo, a Democrat, said. “But that’s what we’re hearing from business owners. We hear they don’t feel protected if they are the ones telling customers they have to wear the mask.”
“A good human being does what’s right for their fellow man,” Boise County Commissioner Ryan Stirm, a Republican, said. “Take care of yourself to take care of everyone else. I don’t think it’s a Republican thing and I don’t think it’s a Democrat thing. It’s a human thing. “You could save someone’s life. If it inconveniences you for a short period of time to save someone’s life, so be it.”
“We have an opportunity here to make an impact on the virus. We have to do the right thing from a public health perspective. It’s more than health,” Dr. Ted Epperly who serves on the board said. “We actually will improve the ability of people to continue to work, for employers for jobs and for our economy. It’s a very simple action we can do for our society. Face masks will reduce the spread of this by 85% or more, and I think we need to act on that now.”