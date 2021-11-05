In the months before October’s deadly mall shooting, the suspected shooter flaunted firearms and lobbied for felons’ gun rights. But legal experts say he shouldn’t have been allowed to carry a gun, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe.
As recently as April, Jacob Bergquist, 27, had on his criminal record a felony retail theft conviction in Illinois. He also told lawmakers, in Idaho and elsewhere, and local law enforcement officers that he was a felon. Federal law prohibits convicted felons from possessing firearms, unless they’ve been pardoned, their conviction has been expunged or set aside or their gun rights have been restored by the state agency that prosecuted them.
Mike Brown, a north Idaho attorney and gun rights advocate, said Bergquist was “most likely” federally prohibited from possessing a gun, and that prohibition should have been enforced
“You’ve probably heard the NRA (National Rifle Association) and other groups say, ‘Let’s enforce the gun laws we have,’” Brown said in a phone interview. “Here’s a case, if this guy was prohibited, why wasn’t he in federal custody? They apparently had a tool to pick this guy up, and I don’t know why they didn’t.”
Officers from the Idaho State Police and Boise Police Department sent reports on Bergquist to Ada County prosecutors. After a brief investigation, prosecutors found the suspect’s felony conviction did not meet Idaho’s standards for crimes that prohibit firearm possession, and he was not charged, the Idaho Press previously reported.
A Boise Police officer also informed the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the federal agency that enforces federal firearms laws, that Bergquist likely was violating federal law, according to a police report.
A spokesman for the Seattle ATF branch, which oversees Idaho, did not respond to questions from the Idaho Press about whether the agency received that report or pursued charges against Bergquist.
Bergquist wasn’t shy about his felony conviction. In fact, he lobbied Idaho and South Dakota lawmakers to remove restrictions on firearm possession, which he called a “birthright.” Before allegedly killing two and injuring at least four others during a shooting spree at the Boise Towne Square mall, Bergquist openly carried a handgun at the Idaho State Capitol and Boise area stores. And he posted a video on a YouTube channel in which he fired a gun.
In February, Bergquist sent an email to Idaho Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, explaining that he was a felon and asking the lawmaker to consider repealing provisions in Idaho’s gun rights prohibition code. "We need to get back to cowboy rules," he wrote.
