Luke Malek, the former GOP state representative and attorney who was the first to enter the 2022 race for lieutenant governor, announced last night that he’s stepping back, “deferring my efforts … for a future election cycle,” and instead throwing his support behind House Speaker Scott Bedke for the post. That makes the current GOP field for the open seat a two-way race between Bedke and state Rep. Priscilla Giddings.
An unrepentant Giddings last week was censured by the Idaho House and stripped of one of her committee assignments for “conduct unbecoming” a House member, for publicizing the identity and personal details of an alleged rape victim, and then lying to the House Ethics Committee about her actions and evading its questions. She posted links to the information both on her Facebook page and in her official, state-funded constituent newsletter.
In the House debate over the ethics sanctions last week, Giddings defended her actions as an attempt to publicize "both sides of the story" in the name of “due process.” A 19-year-old legislative intern had accused former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, then 38, of rape; he now faces trial in April on two felony charges. Von Ehlinger was a political ally of Giddings.
Malek didn’t make direct reference to the ethics proceedings in his announcement. He said he was withdrawing from the race “to prevent extremism from gaining another foothold in Idaho politics.”
“More than ever, Idahoans must focus carefully on the character and qualifications of political candidates,” Malek said. “Extremist politics threaten everything Idahoans hold dear.”
Bedke, in a statement last night, praised Malek’s move. “Luke Malek, a well-regarded former legislator, lawyer, and friend, has put his faith in me to become your next Lieutenant Governor by selflessly dropping out of the race,” Bedke said. “This act shows that he holds Idaho’s future and values at the highest regard. I am humbled by his willingness to step aside and put his trust in me. I deeply appreciate his continued effort to be a dedicated public servant. I promise to be the conservative leader our state needs to ensure Idaho continues to be a place where our families grow and thrive.”
Here is Malek’s full statement:
“Protect Idaho
I announce today that I am deferring my efforts to become Idaho’s next Lieutenant Governor for a future election cycle.
I do not make this decision lightly. By many measures, my campaign has been successful, and I have received growing support each day. However, to prevent extremism from gaining another foothold in Idaho politics, and out of respect for my longtime friend and fellow conservative candidate, Scott Bedke, stepping aside is the best decision I can make for Idaho right now.
More than ever, Idahoans must focus carefully on the character and qualifications of political candidates. Extremist politics has divided our state, wasted our hard earned tax dollars on divisive lawsuits that stand no chance of success, rejected common sense education funding that is crucial to our present and future economy, and discounted and demeaned the role and the value of trained law enforcement, our first responders, and our healthcare workers.
Extremist politics threaten everything Idahoans hold dear. That’s why today, I’m offering my full support to Scott Bedke. He is an experienced, thoughtful, committed, and compassionate conservative with unquestionable moral integrity. He is a senior statesman and proven leader who can help bring the vision, stability and decorum needed in our state government.
I cannot say “thank you” enough to those who have put their faith in me, and I promise that we are not done working for a bright future for Idaho. I am so grateful for and humbled by the support of so many. While this is not my time, I hope you will all work with me to fight for our children’s education and the future of our state by supporting Scott Bedke for this vitally important position.
Grateful for your support,
Luke Malek"
I'll have a full story on this later today; I'll post a link here when it's out.