For the fourth year out of the last five, Idaho lawmakers held a divisive hearing into the state’s school science standards on Wednesday, with more than two dozen people testifying, the majority of them favoring the standards. The House Education Committee didn’t vote on the standards at the close of the hearing; that could happen next week.
Of the 25 people who spoke, 15 supported Idaho’s science standards, which were adopted by the Legislature two years ago after an extensive process led by a panel of Idaho educators; while 10 opposed them, suggesting they were “political” and unduly refer to climate change. Though the standards are approved and on the books, they’re being reviewed again, along with the state’s entire administrative code, due to a spat between the House and Senate last year that resulted in all existing rules expiring and needing reauthorization.
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's edition of the Idaho Press.