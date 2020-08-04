Idaho is continuing to see the majority of its COVID-19 deaths tied to long-term care facilities, state officials said during a statewide AARP call-in Tuesday, writes Idaho Press reproter Thomas Plank. As of Monday, that percentage was at 58%, with 115 of the 200 deaths thus far tallied linked to long-term care facilities. On Tuesday, the total deaths statewide rose to 210.
"It's tragic for the families impacted," said Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare; he added that the state was working with long-term care facilities on creating more robust infection control programs.
Jeppesen said the state was prioritizing long-term care facility COVID-19 tests, by sending them to its state labs, which have a swifter turnaround time than larger national labs.
For much of July, Idaho was averaging over 400 new positive test results per day, according to coronavirus.idaho.gov. Jeppesen said masks and social distancing seem to be helping.
"Where those practices are being followed, there are some good trends in the data, but we're not ready to call it a victory yet," said Jeppesen. "The testing positivity rate is still very high, and the virus in the community is quite active," he said.
Gov. Brad Little, who also participated in the call, said he's not ready to sign off on a statewide mask mandate, pointing out that 17 of Idaho's 44 counties have fewer than five cases per 100,000 population.
"We want people to do social distancing. … We want people to wear masks because it's the right thing, or even because they mandated it in certain cases," said Little, who noted he has been wearing a mask. You can read Plank's full story online here at idahopress.com (subscription required).