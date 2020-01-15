Dozens of educators and parents packed the Statehouse Wednesday for a highly anticipated showdown over Common Core-aligned academic standards, writes Idaho Education News reporter Clark Corbin. The House Education Committee accepted more than three hours of testimony but did not vote on whether to retain or reject the standards. Instead, hearings will continue into next week.
Idahoans traveled from as far as Blackfoot and Salmon, with testimony running 16-5 in favor of retaining English language arts standards.
Several educators and education stakeholders backed the standards, saying they are rigorous, build upon each other from one year to the next and help teachers design units and lesson plans. Many of them warned that schools could be thrown into disarray if the Legislature rejects the standards and has nothing to replace them with.
The standards “are the charter and foundation and anchor by which we educate students in Idaho,” said State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield.
