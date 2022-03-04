There is so, so much going on at the Idaho Legislature today. Already this morning, major budgets have been set. Controversial legislation making it a felony to provide gender-affirming health care to trans youth, including hormones, has cleared House committee on a party-line vote after a hearing that included wrenching public testimony against it from young Idahoans.
A more than 40-page homeowner property tax relief bill from Sen. Jim Rice that would raise the sales tax to 7.85% while increasing the grocery tax credit by $75 has been introduced in House Rev & Tax.
Far-reaching new election bills, addressing everything from “ballot harvesting” to voting procedures and voter ID, have been introduced in the Senate State Affairs Committee by Sen. Mary Souza. A new full-day kindergarten bill was introduced in the same committee at the request of Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder. And there’s more.
I’ll have more on all these things later today. Right now, both the House and Senate have convened and have much on their calendars, along with celebration of Idaho Day, which is today.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.