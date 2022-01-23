Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, recounts with emotion his family’s struggles years ago when he was an Idaho public school teacher and he and his wife were raising seven children; he urged support for legislation upgrading Idaho school teachers’ health insurance to match that of state employees.
Legislation that would allow public school districts to shift from private health insurance carriers onto the state’s self-funded plan – bringing teachers up to the same level of health coverage as state employees – has cleared a House committee, with supporters calling the bill a “game-changer” for Idaho’s ability to hire and retain teachers, writes reporter Bill Spence of the Lewiston Tribune.
“Currently we’re seeing nearly 50% of Idaho’s educator workforce actively considering leaving employment in the districts,” Idaho Education Association Executive Director Paul Stark told the House Judiciary Committee last week. “The cost of health care for educators and their families is part of that, and is particularly onerous in rural districts.”
Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, a retired school superintendent, said in the 30 years he’s worked in public education in Idaho, “This is easily the biggest game-changer we’ve had in that time … for the ability to retain and hire these folks.”
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, said, “We have an opportunity to make a transformational investment in our education system.”
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, recounted with emotion the struggles his family of nine faced when he was an Idaho teacher many years ago. “We have a chance to do something for our teachers we’ve never done before,” he said. “I hope with all my heart that we can get this thing done. ... Let’s do it,” he said, adding, “Please.”
HB 443 is part of a broader proposal from Gov. Brad Little to provide an additional $105 million in state general funds to school districts, beginning next year, to help cover employee health insurance costs.
Schools currently receive $8,400 per employee for health insurance. Little wants to bump that to $12,500 — the same amount the state pays for other agency employees.
If approved by the Legislature, school districts could use the additional funding to get better deals from the private insurers they work with now, or have the option to switch to the state’s self-funded plan, which typically offers lower premiums than what school employees currently pay, as well as lower deductibles.