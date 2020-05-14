Here's a news item from the Associated Press:
BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — An earthquake struck northeast of Boise near the area where a larger earthquake hit in late March.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 4.4 quake struck at 6:21 p.m. Wednesday about 21 miles northwest of the rural mountain town of Stanley.
About 250 people reported feeling light shaking across much of the central part of the state Wednesday evening.
A magnitude 6.5 temblor shook on March 31 near that area. There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.