Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin can forgo her salary for the final months of the state fiscal year to offset her office’s state budget shortfall, according to a new analysis from the Idaho state controller’s office, but she’ll have to be given the back pay after the new fiscal year starts July 1, under constitutional requirements.
That means the lieutenant governor’s office will start the next budget year, for which the budget already has been set, with a deficit. And it’ll be up to McGeachin, who will continue to serve as lieutenant governor through the end of the calendar year, to take actions to avoid leaving a deficit for her successor in the office, when he or she takes office in January.
“If we see that she is not projected to overspend her personnel budget after the first few pay periods, we would have at least confidence that there is enough personnel dollars in that fiscal year to make up the deficit from the previous year and her pay,” said Chief Deputy Controller Josh Whitworth, who wrote the two-page analysis.
Last week, McGeachin, who didn’t respond to a request for comment on Monday, sent out a press release claiming her “office budget is balanced” and decrying reports on her deficit as “misinformation.” However, that directly contradicted state budget documents, which show an estimated deficit of $2,067.83. McGeachin, who is running for governor, no longer has any office staff, her office doors are locked, and she has proposed to forgo her salary and benefits for the remainder of the fiscal year to make up the shortfall.
The Idaho Constitution, in Article V, Section 27, forbids changing the salary of statewide elected officials during their terms; that’s to avoid legislative branch interference with the executive branch. It’s why the Legislature sets the salaries for statewide elected officials every four years, before they start their elected terms.
“The new fiscal year starts July 1 and runs through June 30,” said Alex Adams, state budget director and administrator of the Idaho Division of Financial Management. “You have one lieutenant governor who would be in that office for half the year, and then the state is on the brink of electing a new lieutenant governor who would serve from January through June. So by pushing the debt across fiscal years, it does have an impact on the next lieutenant governor. They’re in essence inheriting a deficit, because it’s pushing the expense for salary from this year into next year.”
