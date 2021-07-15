Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin held a press conference Thursday morning to rail against Idaho hospital systems' decision to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by September, saying it "flies in the face of liberty and justice," followed by a rally on the Capitol steps.
McGeachin, who is among a slew of candidates challenging Gov. Brad Little in next May's GOP primary, complained about "authoritarian actions of government" related to the pandemic, even as she called for the state Legislature to reconvene to forbid employers from doing what the hospital systems are doing.
McGeachin was joined by two registered nurses who said the moves could threaten Idaho's health care workforce; she invited the roughly 75 attendees at the press conference in the Capitol's Lincoln Auditorium to a rally on the Capitol steps afterward that drew about 500 people. Attendees at the rally carried signs with slogans including "Jobs not jabs," "My Body, My Choice" with a circle and slash over a drawing of a hypodermic needle, and "Mandatory Vaccination is a Human Rights Violation."
Idaho has not mandated any vaccinations. It is an at-will employment state, so private employers are free to set their own policies. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday's edition of the Idaho Press.