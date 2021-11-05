Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has reduced her supplemental budget request for funding to pay for outside legal bills that arose from a lawsuit filed by the Idaho Press Club over access to public records, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.
State records obtained by the Idaho Capital Sun also indicate the state cut a check last week for almost $29,000 to pay the Idaho Press Club’s costs and attorney fees, which a judge ordered McGeachin to cover.
McGeachin originally filed documents with the state seeking $50,000 to cover legal expenses she incurred over the suit, Boise State Public Radio reported Oct 1.
Since then, McGeachin reduced the request to $28,973.84, according to documents obtained by the Idaho Capital Sun. In an Oct. 18 email to an Idaho Division of Financial Management deputy administrator, McGeachin’s chief of staff Jordan Watters explained the $28,973.84 was for covering the press club’s expenses.
“Now that the legal dispute has been resolved, the Office of the Lt. Governor is lowering its supplemental request for fiscal year 2023,” Watters wrote in the email. “The Office of the Lt. Governor was advised by the Attorney General’s Office regarding public records requests. Her Office responded and acted upon this advice. The Idaho Press Club sued the Office of the Lt. Governor and the judge ruled in favor of the Idaho Press Club. Judge (Steven Hippler) has ordered the Office of the Lt. Governor to pay the legal fees of the Idaho Press Club in the recent lawsuit. Now that this issue has been resolved, we are lowering our supplemental request to $28,973.84, which represents the legal fees of the Idaho Press Club.”
It is unclear whether McGeachin still owes legal fees for her own outside attorneys she hired to represent her in the case and in what amount.
The Idaho Press Club filed the lawsuit after McGeachin declined to release more than 3,000 public comments and records related to her education task force, which met at the Idaho Statehouse this summer. McGeachin eventually released the records after a district judge ordered her to do so when she lost the lawsuit. The overwhelming majority of public comments opposed McGeachin’s task force or voiced support for Idaho public schools.