Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has sent a three-page letter to Gov. Brad LIttle, urging him to declare all businesses in Idaho “essential,” allow all to open for business as soon as his current stay-home order expires April 30, and offer immediate, emergency tax breaks to boost the economy. “A dark narrative is emerging on social media that if you are a non-essential worker than (sic) you are not important,” McGeachin wrote in her April 17 letter. “The use of this language only seeks to divide us and not unite us.”
McGeachin noted that her own family business, since it was “declared to be non-essential,” is failing to generate thousands in payroll, income and sales taxes. McGeachin and her husband, Jim, own and operate an Irish restaurant in Idaho Falls and automotive stores in Boise and Idaho Falls, according to her official bio as the state’s lieutenant governor, a part-time position.
Little’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment on McGeachin’s letter. He has a press conference planned for Thursday regarding “economic recovery in Idaho,” and on Wednesday, he told the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce that at that event, he plans to “announce four phases of our opening.”
Little's current statewide stay-home order due to the coronvirus pandemic expires April 30. The story also includes a sidebar about an eastern Idaho rally for reopening businesses at which McGeachin will be the keynote speaker; the Saturday rally originally was also scheduled to include Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman, but he's been disinvited.