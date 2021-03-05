On a unanimous, 19-0 vote, JFAC has set a budget for next year for the Legislative Services Office that reflects a 23.4% increase in state general funds, 16.9% overall. It includes an additional legislative drafting attorney; restoring $475,000 in technology costs that previously were billed to the House and Senate rather than LSO; and three additional staffers for current and additional services at a cost of $316,500.
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said, “Our state is one of the fastest growing, if not the fastest growing, in the nation so some growth in government is absolutely to be expected, and that includes LSO. … The burden on our staff has been tremendous. We are one of the smallest staffs in the nation.”
“I can’t thank our staff enough, and my only regret is that we didn’t do this sooner,” Horman said. She noted that the increases are supported by the House speaker and Senate president pro-tem.
JFAC Co-Chair Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, echoed Horman’s thanks, telling LSO staffers, “We deeply appreciate the hard work that you’re doing this year. With COVID, with the necessity of using technology and Zoom, it just doubles the workload every morning for staff when they come to get prepared. We appreciate that and acknowledge your good work, from the top clear down to the bottom.”
Horman also acknowledged LSO Director Eric Milstead, who was seated at the back of the JFAC hearing room, saying, “This will be Mr. Milstead’s final budget in this committee, and on behalf of all of us we want to express our gratitude for the many years of service that you invested.” She noted that he’s worked “nights, weekends holidays. … He has advanced through the ranks and been a fantastic legislative services director – always dignified, always operating with grace in an incredibly high-pressure environment. So please accept our gratitude for your many years of service, Mr. Milstead.” The joint committee than gave Milstead a hearty round of applause.
Milstead told Eye on Boise that he’ll be retiring on July 16; he said he notified the legislative leadership of his plans before this year’s legislative session started. “It’s time,” he said.
Milstead was named legislative services director in 2014 after serving as a non-partisan staffer for the Idaho Legislature for 17 years. He’s an Idaho native who holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Oklahoma State University and a law degree from the University of Kansas; prior to becoming LSO director he worked as a legislative research analyst and bill drafter, budget analyst, and performance evaluator at the Legislature’s Office of Performance Evaluations. Before going to work for the Idaho Legislature, Milstead practiced law and clerked for a court of appeals, then worked in budget and policy for the Kansas Legislature for four years before returning to his home state.