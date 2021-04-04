Real estate in the Treasure Valley is becoming increasingly expensive. While prices have been rising since the Great Recession caused them to plummet, another crisis, the novel coronavirus pandemic, has done the opposite, shooting up prices to record highs in early 2021, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. What’s throwing the market out of whack? A simple case of supply and demand.
“We have an insufficient supply of homes compared to the people who want to buy them,” said Breanna Vanstrom, CEO of Boise Regional Realtors. “And that’s been pretty consistent, actually, since about 2014.”
A recent spike in home prices, however, can be blamed in part on the pandemic, which has driven people out of coastal, densely populated areas, inland to places such as the Treasure Valley as well as other population centers in the Mountain West. In January, the median home price in Ada County reached an all-time high at $454,000, up from about $363,000 the previous year, then dropped slightly in February to $452,000. In Canyon County, February’s median price for a single-family home jumped more than $20,000 in one month, the largest month-to-month increase since at least 2006.
