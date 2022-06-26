A small group of protesters hold signs outside Shield of Faith Baptist Church along Cole Road in Boise on Wednesday. The picketing was in response to recent anti-LGBTQ messages delivered by the pastor of the church.
Up on the Boise Bench, there’s a section on Cole Street that’s full of churches of all kinds, writes Boise Weekly reporter Tracy Bringhurst. One of them is the Shield of Faith Baptist Church, whose pastor, Joe Jones, has come under fire recently for sermons posted on YouTube that called for death to those in the LGBTQ+ community. People in Boise are rallying against it.
On Sunday, June 15, Eric Jaronda, who lives next to the church and considers himself to be a born-again Christian, decided to speak with Jones personally. Jaronda said that, surprisingly, instead of being able to have a conversation with Jones, the pastor was rude and didn’t stray from his belief that the LGBTQ+ community is unwelcome in the eyes of God.
Jaronda then decided he would begin to protest every sermon that Jones preached. He and a small group of about five people went to the church at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and are continuing to protest. You can read Bringhurst's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.