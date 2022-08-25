When professor Scott Yenor went viral in November — with a speech decrying career-oriented women as “medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome,” and colleges and universities as “the citadels of our gynocracy” — Boise State University said little, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert.
Now, the university is virtually silent, declining to comment on much about the Yenor matter, beyond saying he's still employed, but on sabbatical. EdNews filed public records requests to explore the paper trail, and reviewed 1,160 pages of emails.
Richert writes that the emails that were released weave a story of a university in the midst of a public relations siege. Former BSU official Bruce Newcomb and others pushed the university to fire Yenor, discipline him, or investigate his classroom conduct, according to the records. Parents said they would no longer consider sending their college-bound sons and daughters to Boise State. Alums said they were cutting off donations. Others sharply criticized Marlene Tromp, Boise State’s first female president, for her handling of the crisis.
Meanwhile, Richert writes, the university sought a nuanced balance. In one breath, administrators tried to soothe critics, saying Yenor’s words do not reflect the university’s views. In the next breath, administrators said they had to protect Yenor’s First Amendment rights — and had little room to discipline a tenured professor.