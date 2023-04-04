FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing in Rexburg, Idaho., on March 6, 2020. A mother charged with murder in the deaths of her two children is set to stand trial in Idaho. The proceedings against Lori Vallow Daybell beginning Monday, April 3, 2023, could reveal new details in the strange, doomsday-focused case.
The voir dire process for jury selection in the Lori Vallow trial began Monday morning at the Ada County Courthouse, Idaho Press reporter Sydney Kidd writes.
Voir dire is a preliminary process during which potential jurors are questioned by the judge, the prosecution and the defense to see if they can be impartial and assist in providing a fair trial.
Vallow is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her children, 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as the death of Tammy Daybell, her husband Chad Daybell’s late wife.
Fourteen jurors sat for questioning Monday morning; there were supposed to be 15, but one juror failed to appear. All potential jurors had previously filled out a questionnaire to help narrow down the pool.
Two jurors were excused right off when the judge asked if sitting on the jury for up to eight weeks would cause the jurors undue hardship. One cited his employer’s policy which would cause him to go without at least a month of pay; the other had a vacation planned for mid-May and didn’t know if they had trip insurance.
A third juror was excused for hardship later on due to a yearly military training coming up that would overlap with the trial.
During the state’s voir dire, special prosecutor Rachel Smith told a juror that there may be a victim in the case whose cause of death was unknown, but the manner of death is homicide. She asked if that would hinder the juror in making a decision. The juror said it wouldn’t.